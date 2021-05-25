Inside the Families of the ‘Friends’ Cast! Meet Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and More Stars’ Kids

Throughout Friends‘ 10 seasons, iconic characters Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller and more experienced parenthood. Similar to real life, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and other stars had children, and it’s time to learn all about the families of the beloved cast!

Courteney is the mom of her only daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette. Matt, on the other hand, is also a doting dad of one, having welcomed his daughter, Marina LeBlanc, with his former spouse, Melissa McKnight.

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are proud parents off the screen as well. The Comeback actress is the mom of her son, Julian Murray Stern, with husband Michel Stern, while the comedian shares his daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer, with his ex-wife, Zoe Buckman.

Out of the six main characters, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are the only two who have yet to have any kids. Despite not experiencing parenthood, the Morning Show star was previously married twice: to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

Matthew has also found love in his life, most recently with his fiancé, Molly Hurwitz. The 17 Again actor revealed the news of his engagement in November 2020, telling People he “happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet.”

Whether or not Jennifer ever has any kiddos of her own, she said she’s OK with only playing the role of a mother in films or on TV. The We’re the Millers alum said because she doesn’t “need to be married or [be a mom] to be complete,” she isn’t stressed about experiencing motherhood.

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child … that decision is ours and ours alone,” she wrote in a letter published by The Huffington Post in July 2016. “We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

While Jennifer might not be a mom to her own children, she does have some parental responsibilities as she’s the godmother of Courteney’s daughter, Coco, per People.

To learn more about the families of the Friends cast and to meet the stars’ kids, scroll through the gallery below!