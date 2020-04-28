When Eva Mendes thought about her all-time favorite movie roles played by longtime love Ryan Gosling, the actress admitted she was stumped.

Eva, 46, revealed which performances she loved the most after coming across an Instagram fan page dedicated to the couple. The post asked followers to list their own choices in the comments section and it appears the Ghost Rider star couldn’t help but share her own.

Instagram

“What a tough question!” she recently shared. “He was so incredibly heartbreaking in Blade Runner. Such an impossible role to play and he did it so beautifully! And his portrayal of Armstrong [in First Man] was so subtle and powerful and emotional. I got lost in his performance in that film.”

“And then him as March in The Nice Guys is a classic comedy performance that is only seen every once in a blue moon,” the proud girlfriend continued. “I mean, I can keep going but I don’t think this comment section has enough room! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Hitch actress — who shares daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, with the Notebook actor, 39 — has been quite active on social media as of late. Besides randomly chiming in on others’ posts, she’s been sharing some of her sweetest thoughts with her fans on her own page.

On April 25, Eva gave followers an idea of what her regular routine in quarantine looks like. When a fan asked the doting mom how she was holding up amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eva joked she has “no time” to do much for herself — let alone read “books” — because she’s running around “24/7.”

MEGA

“As soon as kids go to sleep, it’s cleaning and laundry and prepping food for the next day,” she explained. “I feel like I’m running a hotel! Ha.”

“I haven’t exercised or written a book,” Eva went on, joking she’s “not thriving” because she’s doing everything she can to keep her kiddos entertained. “I am enjoying being very present … and doing art WITH my kids and not just watching them do it,” she gushed. “So that’s good.”

In early April, a source close to the brunette beauty and the handsome actor — who have been dating since 2011 — dished how the couple were making the most of being home with their little girls.

“Ryan and Eva are really enjoying this timeout from the world,” the source exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “They’re all about family time and spending it with Esmeralda and Amada.”

We wonder if Eva and Ryan are playing any of his movies for their kids in quarantine!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.