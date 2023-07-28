As if Erin and Ben Napier’s relationship couldn’t get any cuter, they shared a sweet bonding moment at home with their two daughters, Helen and Mae.

Erin, 37, posted a video showing off a teacup full of flowers that her daughters left on her bed on Thursday, July 27.

“My gosh, I love being Helen and Mae’s mama,” the HGTV personality gushed in her caption. “I don’t even care that this teacup tipped and soaked my bed. Thank you for giving our girls your thoughtful gene, [Ben].”

As always, fans of the home design pair were melting in the comments section from the heartfelt gesture. Many shared their own experiences of their kids leaving them “gifts” around the house from socks to sandwiches to pens.

“Teaching children to be thoughtful and caring and generous when they’re young is one of the most important things you can teach your children!” one follower wrote. “You and Ben have done a wonderful job!”

Erin never shies away from praising Ben, 39, for his kind heart and adorable parenting moments with Helen, 5, and Mae, 2. On Father’s Day, the mom of two posted a tribute to her hubby on Instagram.

“Here’s what the truly great dads do: they fix things, broken necklaces, broken Barbies, broken hearts. They teach their daughters what to expect from the men they’ll someday love and what’s unacceptable too,” she captioned a carousel of photos of Ben on daddy duty. “They love their wives so well, with such faithfulness, their children see it and understand what marriage is meant to be. They carry the heavy things, so we don’t have to. God gave us the finest daddy he could come up with. @scotsman.co, we sure do love you.”

On Valentine’s Day this year, Ben once again proved he is the best dad ever by giving each of his girls a special gift.

“A bouquet and a letter for the three loves of his life, even the two that can’t yet read the words,” Erin penned alongside a picture of the present. “Thank you for the million ways you love us, for making every day of our life feel like February 14, @scotsman.co.”

The couple, who got married in November 2008, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last year. In an Instagram post, Erin gushed, “14 years ago today I got a new last name, and my parents got another son,” adding, “I am thankful every single day that God saw fit to make us a family, @scotsman.co.”