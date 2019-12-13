She may already be married, but Ellen DeGeneres can’t seem to get weddings off her mind — particularly Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s! As the country music crooner stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, December 12, the beloved TV host couldn’t help but pressure Blake into finally proposing to his longtime love.

“I gave you a clock. Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking,” Ellen, 61, hilariously said as she reminded Blake, 43, of a clock she gifted him during a previous visit to her show. On the TV behind Ellen and her guest, a photo of Blake appeared as he held the clock that featured a photo of him and Gwen, 50, kissing.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

However, the “Came Here to Forget” singer argued the gift was never followed through. “You didn’t give it to me!” he explained. “I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, ‘Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?’ And they took it. So I haven’t seen it. Time didn’t really start ticking at that moment,” he joked, adding, “Whoever your next guest was, you replaced the picture and did the same crap to them and embarrassed them!”

“You’re right,” Ellen agreed. “We did that to Jennifer Lopez and now she’s engaged.” LOL! “You gave her my clock!” Blake hilariously joked back. “I knew it!”

“The Sweet Escape” songstress — who began dating Blake around 2015 — was brought back up in conversation when Ellen began grilling the country star about their relationship. Ellen sneakily brought up the engagement topic as she asked Blake if he’d ever guest host her talk show.

“You could have Gwen on. You could have anybody on,” she said, before suggesting, “You could propose to her here.” In order to appease Ellen, the ACM Award winner — who is the proud stepdad of Gwen’s three sons — jokingly agreed. “I could. You’re right,” he quipped. “I’ll save that for you and this show.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Considering fans — and of course, Ellen — are dying for engagement news from the longtime lovebirds, we bet Blake loves teasing the possibility of future nuptials. Although the adorable pair — who recently bought their first house together — have no set itinerary of when they will tie the knot, Blake has no doubt Gwen is his one true love.

“She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is,” he gushed to ET this past June. “I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from because, no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.'”

If Blake and Gwen announce their engagement soon, we’ll know Ellen sent him home with that clock this time!