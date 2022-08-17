Supermodel Elle Macpherson has walked some of the biggest runways in the world and posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated five times. The Australian beauty is always glowing while sporting bikinis on the beach and relaxing in her gorgeous swimsuits.

Elle got her start in modeling in the early ‘80s and has since become one of the most recognizable faces in the fashion industry. She later launched her own lingerie collection called Elle Macpherson Intimates along with a skincare line. It’s clear to see her talent doesn’t just stop at modeling.

She also ventured into acting and hosting. The multitalented star portrayed Janine LaCroix on Friends from 1999 to 2000. Elle later went on to star in The Beautiful Life: TBL in 2009 and hosted Britain’s Next Top Model. In 2012, the businesswoman became the host of season 1 of Fashion Star, a design competition on NBC.

Elle, who shares sons Aurelius Cy and Arpad Flynn with her ex-boyfriend Arpad Busson, has proven to be a force in the entertainment world, all while juggling motherhood. Still, she makes time to do some of her favorite activities to unwind after a long day of work. The Batman & Robin actress has long had a passion for fitness.

“I love being outdoors and doing sports like swimming, biking and hiking,” she told Redbook in July 2015. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve increased my joy factor. Even if I’m in New York City or London, I’ll choose to walk rather than exercise in a gym.”

The fashion mogul also revealed some pivotal parts of her beauty and wellness routine that keep her looking youthful.

“I exfoliate my face every day and my body twice a day — I shower in the morning and the evening,” she explained. “I use a body brush, which boosts circulation, and I always moisturize afterward. If I’m at the beach, I’ll just blend some moisturizer with sand and rub the mix all over my body, then rinse it in the ocean.”

Going to the beach has actually become a huge part of Elle’s life. Her Instagram account is full of dazzling photos on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, including the one right near her Miami home.

“It’s fabulous because, like Australia, it’s warm, laid-back and there are lots of water sports,” Elle told Moda Operandi about living in Florida. “The bonus is it’s close to NYC.”

