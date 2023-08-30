Actress Elizabeth Hurley got hearts racing with her latest bikini photo! The Gossip Girl alum shared a gorgeous swimsuit snap from her recent vacation to St-Tropez, France, on Instagram on Tuesday, August 29.

The sizzling photo is further proof that Elizabeth, 58, continues to defy aging. The swimwear designer rocked a tan two-piece with gold detailing during the trip, one of her many jaw-dropping vacation outfits.

“Wow!!! This girl still looks like she’s in her 20s!” one fan wrote in a comment on the post. “What a dream girl.”

Elizabeth didn’t travel to St-Tropez alone. She was joined by former costar Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson, during the getaway. The TV stars were photographed strolling through the streets of the coastal town and browsing some of the stores.

The performer also shared a video taken during lunch with Joan, 90, as they struck a series of poses and shared a few laughs. She wore a fishnet dress on top of her bikini and accessorized the look with a straw cowboy hat and sunglasses.

Elizabeth and Joan have remained very close over the years since they worked together on The Royals, which ran from 2015 to 2018. In fact, they even share vital beauty and wellness advice with each other.

“Joan has pots of moisturizer and eye cream everywhere around her house. Whether she’s in her car or at her desk, she’s always moisturizing,” Elizabeth told Us Weekly in March 2017. “So, inspired by Joan, I’ve adopted this too!”

Elizabeth’s radiance is often on display in bikinis from her own luxury swim collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which was established in 2005.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” she wrote on her website. “I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

Elizabeth’s glamorous bikini look came just days after she bared it all in a nude video posted on Instagram. In the clip, the model, who is a mom to son Damian Hurley, floated in a pool under the summer sun. It comes as no surprise that Elizabeth has no plans on ditching her signature bikinis and bold fashion looks any time soon.

“I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age,” Elizabeth told The Sun in October 2021. “There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I’m still enjoying it.”