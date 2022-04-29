The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley has played the onscreen love interest in several popular films and television series. In her personal life, the England-born star has been in several high-profile romances including a 13-year relationship with her Remando Al Viento costar Hugh Grant. Keep scrolling to learn more about Elizabeth’s dating and marriage history.

Has Elizabeth Hurley Ever Been Married?

Elizabeth was married once to Arun Nayar. The Gossip Girl alum and the businessman got married in 2007, hosting one celebration in England and a second celebration in India. The pair were officially divorced in 2011 after four years of marriage.

“Not a great day. For the record, my husband Arun & I separated a few months ago,” Elizabeth wrote on Twitter in December 2010. “Our close family & friends were aware of this.”

Sipa/Shutterstock

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s Ex-Husband?

Arun is the CEO and chairman of the tech company Direction Software Solutions. The entrepreneur grew up in India and later attended Imperial College in London, according to Hello! He was married once to Italian model Valentina Pedroni before meeting Elizabeth. Their union lasted from 1997 to 2005.

After his marriage to Elizabeth came to an end, Arun tied the knot for the third time with model Kim Johnson in 2016. The couple dated for five years before walking down the aisle. One year after getting married, Arun and Kim split.

Who Has Elizabeth Hurley Dated?

Elizabeth has been very public about the ups and downs of her love life over the years. Her relationship with Hugh, which lasted from 1987 to 2000, resulted in a decades-long friendship. During a June 2021 podcast with People, the fashion mogul revealed how close she still is to her former beau.

“We haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we’re always very aware that there are other people in our lives,” she said. “There’s partners, there’s children. You can’t just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are.”

Elizabeth also dated businessman Steve Bing in the early 2000s. Together they welcomed one son, Damian Hurley, in 2002. The film producer died by suicide in June 2020. Both Elizabeth and her son spoke out after his death.

“I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our time together was very happy & although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our son’s 18th. This is devastating news.”

In 2011, Elizabeth got engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. The couple called off their engagement in 2013. The athlete died from natural causes in March 2022 at the age of 55. Elizabeth mourned the loss of her former fiancé on Instagram, sharing several pictures from their engagement photo shoot.

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” she wrote. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).