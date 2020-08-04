The best shout-out ever! Donny Osmond gushed about how great it’s been to know his wife, Debbie Osmond, when he shared a throwback pic of them kissing on Instagram.

“My Deb. Am I lucky or what?” the 62-year-old musician wrote in the caption. “Thanks, Tom, for sending me a copy of this pic. #loveofmylife.”

After meeting in 1975, Donny was smitten with the blonde beauty. “It took me 3 whole years to win her heart and convince her to marry me,” he told his fans in a May 2016 Facebook post. “We’ve shared a wonderful life together. Debbie gave me five wonderful sons. We now have 3 beautiful daughters-in-law. With the way she looks, who would ever believe that a woman that lovely is a grandmother 8 times?! Even after 38 years of marriage, she is still a very hot babe!”

Shutterstock

Although the couple hasn’t been going out as much during the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve still found ways to spend time with one another. In April, the Masked Singer alum took his beloved back to the first place they kissed, which is the Sundance Mountain Resort. “Our waitress, Lindsay, brought us a menu, and she couldn’t have been nicer,” Donny gushed on Instagram. “We ordered our food and they brought it right to the car. We had the nicest time eating our dinner, enjoying the scenery and reminiscing about all of the wonderful memories we share at this beautiful place in #Utah.”

In May 2021, the “Soldier of Love” singer and Debbie will celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary. For his secret to a successful marriage, Donny told his fans on his Instagram Stories that it has everything to do with bringing your spouse “happiness.” Now, the two know each other better than the back of their hand.

“I’ve never met someone who personifies beauty like Debbie does,” the entertainer gushed in February 2019. “And perhaps the best part of all — her mind and heart are just as radiantly beautiful as she is on the outside.”