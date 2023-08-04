Longtime fans of Donny Osmond who are hoping to see him in concert are in luck! The “Soldier of Love” singer announced that he is extending his popular residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas through May 2024.

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday, August 4, Donny, 65, gushed that he is “so excited” to continue performing his incredible show.

“We’re having so much fun,” he said during the broadcast. “The audiences are loving it. Why stop?”

Donny teased some of the elements of his concert series, including a tribute to his talented sister, Marie Osmond, and performing music from all 65 of his albums.

“I put all 65 albums on the screen and anyone in the audience can pick any song I’ve ever recorded, and we do it,” he said of interacting with his fans during his performances.

Extending his residency has not been the only big news in Donny’s life recently. The “Puppy Love” crooner and his wife, Debbie Osmond, welcomed their 14th grandchild. The little boy, Dune Tyler Osmond, was born to Donny’s son Chris Osmond and his wife, Alta Osmond, in late June.

“Thank you, Chris and Alta, for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie’s and my life,” Donny gushed on Instagram along with a photo holding the newborn. “Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven.”

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

In addition to Chris, 32, Donny and Debbie share four more sons: Donny Jr., Jeremy, Brandon and Josh. All of the boys are married and pursuing successful careers of their own. As for whether the next generation of Osmond kids and grandkids are following in his entertainment footsteps, Donny was quick to point out that Chris is a talented singer.

“One of my boys, Chris … watch out for him,” Donny said during the TV appearance. “They all have pretty good voices.”

Chris is also a dad to daughter Aussie Rae Osmond, whom he welcomed with Alta in November 2020. The up-and-coming singer might look familiar to reality TV watchers. Donny’s fans have continued to point out that Chris is currently competing on season 2 of the ABC competition series Claim to Fame.

In the show, all contestants have a celebrity relative and are all hoping to keep their identities a secret. So far, Chris has been pretty good at fooling his competitors, who thought he was either related to Elvis Presley, John Mayer or Jim Carrey. Despite several clues that his dad was a ’70s teen idol, it seems like Chris has a big chance of winning the $100,000 prize.