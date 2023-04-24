Since Donny Osmond and his wife, Debbie Osmond, got married in 1978, their family has been their main focus. The longtime couple are parents to sons Donald Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher and Joshua, and are doting grandparents to their adorable grandkids. The musician and his spouse were thrilled to see their youngest child, Josh, get married in a beautiful backyard wedding in June 2020.

Josh and his wife, Summer Felsted, wed in front of their immediate family in an intimate ceremony before jetting off on their honeymoon in California.

“We spent four days there enjoying each other’s company and the warm weather,” the couple told Closer after their nuptials. “We absolutely love being married, and not having to say goodnight and leave each other every night.”

The pair, who met in elementary school, had to make some changes to their initial wedding plans due to COVID-19 restrictions. A few months after walking down the aisle, Josh and Summer had the wedding celebration of their dreams in October 2020.

“Josh and Summer were finally able to get their reception in before it got too cold here in Utah,” Donny shared on Instagram at the time. “Debbie and I love watching our family grow. Nothing is better than having special gatherings like this to get us all together in one place!”

While navigating their lives as newlyweds, Josh and Summer looked to the example Donny and Debbie set with their loving marriage.

“Every day of my life, he would explain to me the love he has for my mother,” the youngest Osmond child shared about his dad. “He treats her as being the only important person and makes sure his life and decisions revolve around her. His sincerity and compassion toward her make me want to do the same with my wife. He really makes me want to be a better man, husband and future father.”

In March 2022, the lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child together. “Baby BOY coming September and we are so excited!!!” Summer captioned a photo of her hubby cradling her baby bump.

Their adorable son, Beckham Davis Osmond, was born on September 2, 2022. “We are so in love,” the new mom gushed over photos of her newborn.

Donny loves spending as much time with his kids and grandkids as possible.

“Being their father is one of my greatest joys, and watching our sons take on the role of fatherhood with such love, patience and tenderness is a precious gift,” the “Soldier of Love” singer wrote on Instagram in June 2020.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Donny and Debbie’s youngest son, Josh, growing up.