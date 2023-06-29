Musical genes! Donny Osmond’s son Chris Osmond decided to pursue an entertainment career. The young performer looks like the spitting image of his dad when he is up on stage. Get to know more about Chris by scrolling below.

Who Is Donny Osmond’s Son Chris Osmond?

Chris was born on December 12, 1990, to Donny and his wife, Debbie Osmond. The couple, who have been married since 1978, are also parents to sons Donald Osmond Jr., Jeremy Osmond, Brandon Osmond and Joshua Osmond.

Courtesy of Donny Osmond/Instagram

Though some of his other siblings chose not to pursue careers in show business, Chris decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. He released a song called “Up to You” in July 2022. The artist also has other songs available to stream, including “Side Effects,” “Calling” and “Dreamer.”

He has several famous family members to look to for musical inspiration, including Donny’s successful sister, Marie Osmond. Chris joined the cast of Claim to Fame in season 2, a reality series in which celebrity relatives disguise their true identities in the hopes of winning a $100,000 prize.

Is Chris Osmond Married?

In May 2017, Chris married his wife, Alta Osmond, at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah.

“​​Congratulations, Chris and Alta!” Donny gushed alongside a photo with the bride and groom on Instagram. “It really was a perfect wedding at the perfect place. Your mother and I are so thrilled for you. And Alta, we are so happy to call you our daughter.”

Does Chris Osmond Have Children?

On November 26, 2020, the singer announced on Facebook that he and Alta welcomed their first child together, daughter Aussie Rae Osmond.

“Words cannot express the love we feel for this little one,” the doting dad gushed in his caption. “Just in the last two days, she’s brought a whole new meaning to life for Al and I. This is truly what it’s all about right here! We’re excited to be taking her home today. I can’t think of a better way to spend Thanksgiving!”

Fatherhood was truly a dream come true for Chris, who shared the first photos of his little one in the hospital.

“I’m a proud dad and husband,” he added. “And I can’t wait to make countless memories with this sweet baby girl of mine. She’s perfect in so many ways.”

Aussie has many cousins, who are the children of Chris’ siblings. She has appeared in adorable photos on her grandfather’s Instagram account.