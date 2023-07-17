Longtime fans of Donny Osmond know that his personal style has undergone quite an evolution since rising to fame with his family band. The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer revealed one of the “worst” outfits he ever wore in the ‘70s in a recent Instagram post.

Donny, 65, shared a throwback photo wearing an orange and yellow outfit alongside his sister, Marie Osmond. The picture appears to be a screenshot from their popular variety show, Donny & Marie, which aired from 1976 to 1979.

Their matching shirts featured vibrant prints of a sunset and palm trees on them. Donny and Marie, 63, were all smiles in the unique ensembles as they filmed their show. Fans can expect to see more of Donny’s “worst” outfits showcased on his Instagram account in the future.

“Every Friday for the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing another one of these crazy costumes,” Donny promised his fans in his July 14 Instagram caption.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Many shared their memories from watching Donny blossom on the show next to his superstar sister in the ‘70s amid his solo career.

“Watching the Donny & Marie Show, I always loved to see the costumes,” one follower recalled. “They may look crazy now … but it was bright and entertaining! I remember the first episode like it was yesterday. They don’t make variety shows like this anymore.”

Others voiced their support for Donny’s bold fashion choices over the years.

“I love your sense of humor and poking fun at yourself, but you do know that you could have worn a potato sack and made it look good???” another commented.

The nostalgic post came just a few days before Donny is set to kick off his tour on Tuesday, July 18. He will be performing his biggest hits in 18 different cities across the U.S. before heading to the U.K. for several more tour dates. The first show will take place in Waterbury, Connecticut.

That isn’t the only huge announcement Donny has made recently. The performer just became a grandfather again after son Chris Osmond welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Alta Osmond.

“Thank you, Chris and Alta, for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie’s and my life,” Donny gushed in a June 29 Instagram caption alongside a photo of the family’s newest addition. “Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven.”