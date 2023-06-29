After rising to fame as a member of New Kids on the Block, Jonathan Knight set out for a second career on HGTV. The Farmhouse Fixer host has a massive fanbase who loves tuning in to see his renovation projects. Viewers have wanted to learn more about the singer and his life outside of the show. Scroll below for details about his family life, including whether he has any kids.

When Did Jonathan Knight Marry Harley Rodriguez?

Jonathan revealed he secretly married Harley Rodriguez in August 2022. They got engaged back in 2016 during a trip to Africa.

“We did,” he confessed about privately tying the knot during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no because I don’t want to lie.”

Who Is Harley Rodriguez?

Harley is a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp in Boston. He is no stranger to appearing on TV, as he competed with Jonathan on season 26 of The Amazing Race in 2015.

“We’ve traveled together, and we really just balance each other out in a lot of ways,” Harley told People in February 2015 of their experience on the show. “We were worried we would fight on the race. But at home, we are totally chill and get along, so I didn’t worry about it so much.”

Courtesy of Harley Rodriguez/Instagram

These days, the fitness instructor loves spending time with his hubby in their gorgeous Massachusetts farmhouse.

Does Jonathan Knight Have Any Children?

Jonathan does not have any children with Harley. He opened up about their hopes to become parents and the difficulties faced during their fertility journey.

“We tried it. We went through the journey for about five years, and it just didn’t happen for us,” he said during a January 2023 episode of the podcast “Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips.”

He continued, “Going through the process, like, ‘Today’s the day the eggs are being [transferred], you’re so excited and you’re so happy,’” adding, “And then, you know, a week later it’s like, ‘No, you’re back to square one.'”

While Jonathan does not have children of his own, he is an uncle to his brother Jordan Knight’s two children. Jordan is a dad to kids Dante and Eric, whom he shares with his wife, Evelyn Melendez.