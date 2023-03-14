New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight found his happily ever after with his husband, Harley Rodriguez. The Farmhouse Fixer star secretly wed his longtime love amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve built a beautiful life together and offered rare glimpses of their relationship in photos shared on social media.

The HGTV star and the fitness guru met in 2008 and quickly learned how to navigate their relationship as they juggled their busy careers.

“We were rehearsing the day I met him. He’s a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp, so I would be with the band all day, then the only time I got to see him was to go take his class,” Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight in June 2016. “I’d take his class then we’d go for dinner afterward. He’s been around from the beginning and seen [NKOTB’s comeback] morph into what it is today.”

The couple put their relationship and communication to the test when they competed on The Amazing Race in 2015. The show was definitely an adventure, taking the pair all over the world to complete challenges in the hopes of winning the $1 million prize.

“We’ve traveled together, and we really just balance each other out in a lot of ways,” the singer reflected on his time on the show with his beau to People in February 2015. “We were worried we would fight on the race. But at home, we are totally chill and get along, so I didn’t worry about it so much.”

Jonathan and Harley ended up finishing the competition in ninth place; however, their love for each other only grew deeper. One year later, Jonathan popped the question to Harley while they were on a trip to Africa with their mothers.

​​”We were on the Zambezi River — it’s right above Victoria Falls [between Zambia and Zimbabwe] — we took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river. There was like a hippopotamus in the background,” Jonathan recalled during an episode of ​​The Jenny McCarthy Show after the proposal. “It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful. It was so romantic.”

In August 2022, Jonathan revealed that the duo had gotten married, though they did not have a big ceremony.

“We did,” he admitted during an interview with Entertainment Tonight when asked if the ring on his finger meant he was officially a married man. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no [because] I don’t want to lie.”

Keep scrolling to see Jonathan and Harley’s cutest photos.