New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has proven to be more than just a talented performer on stage. The Grammy nominee stars in Farmhouse Fixer on HGTV after finding a passion for interior design and historic homes. He and his partner, Harley Rodriguez, live in a stunning farmhouse in Massachusetts together.

Jonathan toured the world with the iconic ‘80s pop group that reunited in 2008. That same year, he met Harley during a night out in Los Angeles through a mutual friend. The Barry’s Bootcamp instructor was living in California at the time but uprooted his life to the East Coast to live with Jonathan.

Courtesy of Harley Rodriguez/Instagram

In 2015, the couple competed on The Amazing Race. Even though they came in ninth place in the competition, they were happy that the experience brought them closer together.

“We’ve traveled together, and we really just balance each other out in a lot of ways,” Harley told People in February 2015. “We were worried we would fight on the race. But at home, we are totally chill and get along, so I didn’t worry about it so much.”

In November 2016, the lovebirds embarked on a trip to Africa with their mothers. Jonathan popped the question to Harley during a fancy dinner. He had purchased the ring three weeks prior to the trip.

​​”We were on the Zambezi River — it’s right above Victoria Falls [between Zambia and Zimbabwe] — we took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river. There was like a hippopotamus in the background,” the fitness guru said during an episode of ​​The Jenny McCarthy Show after the proposal. “It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful. It was so romantic.”

Before the proposal, Jonathan changed his name to “Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez” in his Instagram bio. Similarly, Harley also hyphenated his name on Instagram. However, the pair did not make any official announcement about tying the knot. Their initial 2021 wedding plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn,” the HGTV star told People in February 2021. “We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped.”

One thing that is certain is how much Jonathan’s relationship with the Sweet Valley High actor has blossomed after more than a decade together. In a June 2020 Instagram post, the “Step by Step” singer shared that Harley “has adjusted perfectly to the life we have created and now he’s right at home!”