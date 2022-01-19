New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight was just 16 years old when he rose to international fame with the boyband in the mid-’80s. When the group disbanded in the ‘90s, the singer turned to his passion of flipping homes as a second career path. He later purchased a Massachusetts farm with his partner, Harley Rodriguez, along with taking on home renovation projects on his HGTV show, Farmhouse Fixer.

Growing up with a father who worked as a carpenter, Jonathan was familiar with everything it took to create a beautiful home. Beginning in 1990, the “Summertime” singer began buying and flipping houses, developing a particular passion for historic homes and farmhouses.

“I was 25 years old and my career was over. Stumped, I thought, How do I reinvent my life? The flipping craze had started and a friend asked if I’d flip a house with him,” Jonathan told Architectural Digest in March 2021. “It was so cool to be in Boston neighborhoods renovating houses that were falling down.”

Even when New Kids on the Block reunited in 2008, Jonathan continued to renovate a few homes a year in between touring. He fell in love with his mother’s farm in Massachusetts where he grew up and decided to purchase it from her.

“My mom had a two-bedroom farmhouse and couldn’t care for all the land anymore, so we snatched up her house then bought two across the street—mom’s in one and my sister’s in another,” The Amazing Race alum said. “We have a little family compound! My nephew got married in the garden shed and me and Harley planned an outdoor wedding last year, which got canceled. My sisters come help me plant vegetables and my nephews ride the lawnmowers. It’s a great hub for home and family.”

Jonathan and his family have done a lot of work on the farm including restoring a 1700s barn where they host get-togethers. Farmhouse Fixer premiered on HGTV in 2021 and was renewed for a second season after becoming a favorite among home renovation lovers.

“Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it’s my passion, my obsession,” he told People in February 2021. “I give it that love, show it that respect and bring it back to its glory.”

