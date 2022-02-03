HGTV host Jonathan Knight had a rather unique rise to stardom in the mid-’80s because he got to do it with his little brother, Jordan Knight, by his side. The sibling duo performed together in New Kids on the Block, selling millions of records worldwide and touring the globe.

Jordan joined New Kids on the Block in the early ‘80s, and Jonathan became a member of the group soon after. The pair, along with bandmates Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood, were the voices behind hits like 1988’s “Please Don’t Go Girl” and 1990’s “Step by Step.” The group disbanded in 1994, and Jordan went on to pursue a solo career.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In 1999, the crooner released his self-titled debut album, featuring the hit single “Give It to You.” That year, Jordan received a nomination for Best Dance Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. The certified gold album was followed by Jordan Knight Performs New Kids on the Block: The Remix Album in 2004. He produced one more album Love Songs before the band reunited in 2008.

“I think we come from the heart. We have always wanted to entertain people,” Jordan said of the group’s long-term success in a November 2017 interview with Haute Living. “We want the crowd to know how great they are, and we continue to just give, give, give. I think that’s our edge. When we were teens, we practiced in my basement in Dorchester and wanted to find ways we could make the crowd go nuts. We would rehearse again and again until we found that special something.”

Much like his older brother, Jordan began a television career after rising to fame in the popular boyband. The Massachusetts native served as a judge on American Juniors in 2003, before starring in The Surreal Life in 2004. The heartthrob, who holds dual citizenship in both the U.S. and Canada, went on to judge the competition show Cover Me Canada in 2011.

Outside of his successful career in the public eye, Jordan married Evelyn Melendez in 2004. The pair welcomed their first son, Dante Jordan, in 1999. Their second son, Eric Jacob was born in February 2007, making Jonathan a proud uncle.