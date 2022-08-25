HGTV star Jonathan Knight is a married man! The Farmhouse Fixer personality has revealed he secretly tied the knot with longtime love, Harley Rodriguez during the COVID-19 pandemic, though he wasn’t specific about the date. Keep reading for details on the former New Kids on the Block star and his spouse.

What Does Harley Rodriguez Do for a Living?

Harley is a fitness trainer who works at Barry’s Bootcamp Boston as an instructor, according to his Instagram profile. He lives with Jonathan at their farm in Essex, Massachusetts.

When Did Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez Start Dating?

The pair met in 2008 and began their romance. “We were rehearsing the day I met him,” Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight in June 2016. “He’s a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp, so I would be with the band all day, then the only time I got to see him was to go take his class. I’d take his class then we’d go for dinner afterwards.” The singer added, “He’s been around from the beginning and seen [NKOTB’s comeback] morph into what it is today.”

When Did Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez Get Engaged?

Jonathan asked Harley to marry him during a 2016 African Safari. “We were in Africa, our parents were there — our moms were there — and I just figured this was the time to pop the question and make it official,” the home renovator revealed to Jenny McCarthy during a November appearance on her Sirius XM radio show that same year.

“We were on the Zambezi River — it’s right above Victoria Falls. We took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic,” Jonathan continued, adding that Harley had “no clue” that he was going to propose, as, “We’ve always considered ourselves a married couple.”

When Did Jonathan Knight Reveal and Harley Rodriguez Reveal Their Marriage?

The reality star shared the news about his secret wedding on August 25, 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Farmhouse Fixer season 2’s premiere. “We did,” Jonathan confessed about secretly tying the knot while toying with his wedding ring, adding, “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no because I don’t wanna lie.”