While Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have done their best to keep their only daughter together away from the spotlight, the actress did recently share a rare photo of their little one to show all that she is grateful for.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1 to share various pics, including one of her rarely seen daughter. “I’m grateful I got to spend the evening with good friends and my family,” the National Treasure star wrote alongside the snaps. “May the new year bring all of you much love and health.” Take a look at the photo of her little one below!

Instagram

People were all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Happy new year to you and your family!” one person wrote. “What a little cherub!” another added, referring to the happy couple’s child.

The Hollywood pair welcomed their baby girl in November 2018. And while they have not released the girl’s name, Diane has opened up about her role as a mom — even revealing that she didn’t see herself with children at first. “I think as you grow older, you learn that things come to you when you’re ready for them,” she explained in an interview with PorterEdit. “I’m glad I waited to have a baby.”

“I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one,” the Welcome to Marwen costar continued. “But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.” These days, Diane has made sure to let everyone know that her daughter is the number one priority in her life.

“Today, only my daughter counts,” Diane told French magazine Madame Figaro. “Not sleeping for 24 hours doesn’t matter to me, traveling with suitcases and suitcases and more suitcases doesn’t bother me at all because for the moment, she is well. I’ve chosen to give myself a break of six months to enjoy her.”

It certainly looks like Diane and Norman will do everything in their power to have the best year with their daughter. We wish them nothing but the best!