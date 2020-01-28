Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Look So in Love as They Enjoy NYC Coffee Outing

Aww! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were all smiles as they enjoyed a rare outing on Tuesday, January 28. The longtime lovebirds were spotted walking arm in arm as they stepped out in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

Diane, 43, and Norman, 51, spent some quality time together as they hit the streets for a fun-filled coffee date. The National Treasure actress and the Walking Dead actor — who are the proud parents of their 1-year-old baby daughter — were photographed as they took a stroll around the Big Apple.

For their outing, Diane donned an asymmetrical, floor-length skirt, a white sweater and a black puffer jacket. The Inglorious Bastards star accessorized her look with a pair of black leather boots and a matching hat. Diane also sported a makeup-free look!

Norman, on the other hand, looked like a total hunk as he stepped out wearing a black sweatshirt, matching vest, khaki pants and boots. The Boondock Saints star tried to conceal his identity as he flipped his sweatshirt up over his head and shielded his eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

Diane and Norman’s outing comes weeks after the blonde beauty celebrated her man’s 51st birthday. The doting mom of one — who secretly welcomed her and Norman’s daughter in November 2018 — took to Instagram to wish the proud dad a special celebration.

“My teenage dream of a man right here!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the birthday boy. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life.”

Although the Hollywood couple is quick to share sweet pics of each other, Norman and Diane have yet to dish any details regarding their beautiful baby girl — including her name and even a photo. Luckily for fans, the In the Fade actress gave a glimpse inside her journey through motherhood as she previously shared a Thanksgiving tribute for their little girl.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” she gushed in the November 2019 post. “From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

