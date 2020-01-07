He’s a lucky guy! When Norman Reedus turned 51 on Monday, January 6, his girlfriend, Diane Kruger, threw him an amazing birthday party with some of their friends.

“My teenage dream of a man right here!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her beau at the party. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Diane, 43, later took to her Instagram Stories to share two more snaps of Norman blowing out the candles on his birthday cake and getting ready to eat with their friends. If one things for sure, the Inglourious Basterds star really loves her man!

Together, the pair share a beautiful baby girl whose name they have yet to release. While everyone shared what they were thankful for on Thanksgiving day in 2019, Diane paid tribute to their kid by writing her a sweet message on Instagram.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” she said. “From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

Instagram/Diane Kruger

However, being a mom of one can be a little bit stressful for Diane. But no matter what, she wouldn’t trade that experience for the world. “Today, only my daughter counts. Not sleeping for 24 hours doesn’t matter to me, traveling with suitcases and suitcases and more suitcases doesn’t bother me at all because for the moment, she is well,” the National Treasure star explained to the French magazine Madame Figaro.

Luckily for the actress, she can always rely on Norman for help. Since he already coparents his 20-year-old son, Mingus Reedus, who he shares with his ex Helena Christensen, he’s picked up a few parenting tips.

“He’s just very great with her,” Diane previously gushed to Us Weekly about Norman. “He just looks at her with unconditional love. I wish he looked at me like that!”