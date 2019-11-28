If there’s one thing Diane Kruger is grateful for, it’s her and Norman Reedus‘ beautiful baby girl. The National Treasure actress proved her everlasting love for her 1-year-old daughter by sharing the most heartwarming tribute in honor of Thanksgiving.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand,” the 43-year-old beauty gushed in the caption.

Diane, who also shared a photo with her daughter, as well as a selfie with Norman, 50, concluded her tribute with a sweet message for fans. “From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote. Aww!

Fans of the couple — who have kept much information about their daughter private, including her name — praised Diane for being such a doting mommy. “You guys are goals!!!! Much love on this holiday,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Happy Thanksgiving to your beautiful family!” A third Instagram follower chimed in, writing, “You look so radiant and content. Happy Thanksgiving to your blessed family.”



Considering Diane and Norman — who began dating in 2016 — refrain from sharing much of their private life on social media, fans have been dying to catch a glimpse of their beautiful baby. Although she kept her face out of the photo, the Troy actress did post a pic of her holding the little tot in her arms. “My everything,” she captioned the snap in late October.

Now that she’s a proud mom of one, Diane couldn’t imagine not having her baby girl in her life. However, prior to welcoming her and Norman’s little bundle of joy last November, the blonde beauty revealed she was just fine not having any children.

“For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” she confessed during an interview with French magazine Madame Figaro this past March. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

We hope Diane and Norman have the best Thanksgiving with their little girl!