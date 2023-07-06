Dave and Jenny Marrs Enjoy Family Vacation to London With Kids Ahead of ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’

Family getaway! Dave and Jenny Marrs are enjoying a vacation to London with their five kids, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke. The HGTV couple has been posting adorable photos of their children while spending time exploring the landmarks the city has to offer.

“We are going to England!!!! London and the Cotswolds!!! My bucket list locations,” Jenny first announced on July 1 on Instagram. “I commit to use an obnoxious British accent the whole time and to overshare alllllll the photos in my Stories. This very well may be a Griswold-style-epic-adventure and I’m here for it!!”

The family of seven arrived in Notting Hill, London, after a long day of travel on July 2.

“We explored a beautiful new city and fell in love at every turn with the gorgeous architecture and the adorable red phone booths and the corner flower stands,” Jenny wrote in an Instagram caption. “The people are incredibly kind. The city is breathtaking, and we laughed so, so much today. It was truly a great day.”

The following day, Dave, Jenny and the kids met up with an old friend and did some more sightseeing.

“Today, we sat around the table with a dear friend who happened to be in town from New York visiting family, we marveled at the beauty of every building we strolled past and we laughed inside a hidden-away little park,” Jenny captioned a July 3 carousel of Instagram photos. “We’ve got to make our way to our list of must-see attractions, yet we’ve made a heap of memories that outshine any guidebook suggestion. And we’re only on day two.”

News of the family’s trip to the U.K. came just a few weeks after HGTV announced Dave and Jenny’s new spinoff series, Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.

“Dave and Jenny’s loyal fan base comes back season after season for their incredible Bentonville overhauls,” Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV, said in a June 5 statement. “We can’t wait to showcase the Marrs as their fans have never seen them before, completely out of their element for a remarkable renovation set in the stunning Tuscan countryside.”

Jenny previously dished on the exciting project and what it was like gearing up to travel abroad.

“We’re renovating a home for some friends of ours that live somewhere else,” the home designer told Closer in February. “Our family and their family are very close, and we’ve known them for many, many, many years and it’s going to be a really fun, creatively challenging experience.”

Scroll below to see photos from Dave and Jenny’s trip to London with their kids.