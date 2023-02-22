Dave and Jenny Marrs’ Youngest Son Luke Is Adorable! See His Cutest Photos Over the Years

HGTV couple Dave and Jenny Marrs have a full house! The Fixer to Fabulous hosts are parents to twins Nathan and Ben, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte and their youngest child, Luke. The youngest Marrs kid has an energetic personality and loves posing for photos with his siblings.

Luke was born in June 2019, a few months before Fixer to Fabulous premiered on HGTV. The little one has become a star in his own right, winning over the hearts of fans of the series who follow Dave and Jenny on Instagram. The pair revealed that their kids “all have their own unique talents,” in a March 2022 interview with Closer. They described Luke as a “2-year-old wildfire running around.”

Like his older siblings, the blond-haired cutie has expressed an interest in some of his parents’ home design projects. On many occasions, Dave and Jenny have shared pictures of their little guy on set with them.

“Production and HGTV does such a great job of allowing our kids to be part of the show or part working in the shop with me when they want to on their terms,” Dave said. “And that was so important to us … Our twin boys that are almost 12, they don’t really have a desire right now to be on TV, but the younger ones do.”

Luke also likes helping out around their Bentonville, Arkansas, farm. What’s special about the property is that Luke and his siblings have gotten to decorate their own rooms.

“They’ve decorated, they chose bedding colors, they do artwork and they put it up on the walls,” Jenny told Closer in February 2023. “They’re able to be creative in that space and manage it. Of course, they need to clean it and all of those things, but it’s their space to manage.”

The Marrs family was so excited to celebrate Luke’s 3rd birthday in June 2022. “Happy 3rd birthday, Luke!!!! I love you so, so much,” the dad of five wrote alongside a photo of his kiddo. “You are the best combination of all of us.”

Luke joined his dad and his sister Sylvie for an exciting project a few months later for children in need. Dave shared a picture of his children helping him sand pieces of wood.

“Had the best morning with Sylvie and Luke building beds for kiddos that are sleeping on the floor,” he captioned the September 2022 post. “It’s so amazing to see how [the] community can come together with businesses to make change for those who need it most.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Dave and Jenny’s son Luke growing up.