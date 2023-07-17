Craig Melvin Supports Wife Lindsay As She Faces Her 'Fears' 

Today host Craig Melvin is always there for his family when they need him most! On July 16, he encouraged his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, to face her “fears” with the help of their two children, Delano and Sybil.

The Melvin-Czarniak family appeared in a selfie on top of a New York City skyscraper that was posted on Lindsay’s Instagram account. In the picture, Craig, 44, was beaming with excitement amid the excursion. Lindsay, 45, gently placed her hand on her husband’s shoulder as Delano, 9, and Sybil, 6, stood nearby.

“You can’t face your fears alone,” Lindsay reflected in the caption of her photo. “I thought I was going to have to be hypnotized to attempt another skyscraper. Grateful for my crew holding my hand so I could see this view with them.”

In the comments section of the post, Lindsay’s followers shared similar stories about being scared of heights.

“I went up the Eiffel Tower to the top with my cousin but couldn’t go out to the ‘edge’ to look out,” one person wrote. “But I was able to walk down the stairs from the middle section. I had to take a lot of deep breaths, but I did it.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

Other followers shared praise and words of encouragement for the mom of two.

“So happy for you!” one comment read. “Nothing like the love of family to walk us through fears and challenges.”

Another follower wrote, “Good for you!! And what a great example to set for your kids!”

It’s clear Craig and Lindsay lead by example. The broadcasters have always encouraged their kids to push boundaries, face their fears and try new things. From spending time on the golf course to going fishing in Maine and making appearances on Today, Delano and Sybil have already joined their parents on numerous adventures.

On June 26, Lindsay snapped a photo of Sybil holding a bearded dragon without any hesitation.

“What could possibly go wrong? Fearless. A great way to start the week!” the proud mom praised her daughter for her courage.

For Craig, watching his children’s personalities blossom has been the biggest blessing.

“I was never one who is prone to a great deal of emotion until fatherhood,” Craig told Parents in June ahead of Father’s Day. “My daughter recently had a dance recital that was two and a half hours for a three-minute performance. My daughter was third to last, and by the time her group got up to perform, I was just as excited about it as she was. The confidence she displayed was outstanding, and I found myself getting teary.”