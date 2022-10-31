Broadcaster Craig Melvin’s journey to Today was full of hard work and numerous triumphs along the way! The TV personality is now one of the most popular anchors on daytime television with a staggering net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Craig Melvin’s Net Worth?

Craig has an estimated net worth of $9 million combined with his wife, sports reporter Lindsay Czarniak, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The South Carolina native is reportedly bringing in an annual salary of $3 million. Prior to sitting at the hosting desk on Today, Craig worked as a reporter at WIS-TV in the early 2000s.

Years later, he made the move to WRC-TV, a Washington, D.C., based television station owned and operated by NBC. After serving as the weekend news anchor on the channel for three years, Craig headed to MSNBC in 2011. The Wofford College alum covered everything from political conventions to presidential elections. He also became a contributor to NBC News during his time at MSNBC.

Craig began making appearances as a host on Weekend Today in 2015. He later became an official host of the third hour of Today in 2018 alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. In March 2022, the Emmy winner announced he was leaving MSNBC to focus on his duties on Today and Dateline.

“I’m so very thankful for the opportunity to really have had a front-row seat to so much history: tumultuous campaigns, elections, natural disasters, far too many mass shootings and of course, a global pandemic,” he said through tears during his last episode of MSNBC. “So many of the stories I’ve covered here, and the people that I’ve met on assignments, have moved me in myriad ways — some days sad, angry, confused, but always hopeful.”

One thing for certain is that Craig loves his job. In fact, he has journalism to thank for helping him meet Lindsay. The pair crossed paths while working at NBC4 in 2008 and sparked a romantic connection. The talk show heartthrob proposed to the sportscaster in 2010 and they walked down the aisle one year later.

The lovebirds have since welcomed two children together, Delano and Sybil. Craig wrote about his experiences becoming a dad and what he learned from his own parents in his 2021 book, Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father.

“It took me getting older to fully appreciate this idea that you can’t be something if you’ve never seen it,” the family man told Fatherly in June 2021 about what inspired the book. “My father had never seen a good father. So how, in what universe, would it have been reasonable to expect he is going to be this perfect father, even a really good father, early on? He found his way. I’m finding my way.”