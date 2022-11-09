Country Music’s Biggest Stars Are Stepping Out for the 2022 CMAs! See Their Red Carpet Looks

Country music’s biggest superstars are always stepping up their game on the red carpet! At the 2022 CMAs hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the nominees, presenters and performers are ready to dazzle with their incredible fashion choices.

Lainey Wilson leads the list of nominees with six nods across all categories. The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer has never failed to wow fans with her incredible style. While she is famous for rocking bell-bottom pants, she decided to switch it up in April on the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards.

The Louisiana native wore a sheer top with a black skirt and platform heels at the fan-voted awards show. The look was a step out of her comfort zone, but a nice surprise for longtime followers of the hitmaker. Tonight, as she looks to take home some of the top prizes, Lainey is sure to make a splash with her outfit.

“I call my style of my music and my aesthetic bell bottom country. From the way I talk to the way that I sound, this country thick accent is where the country comes into play,” Lainey told Forbes in January 2021. “Country music is my heart and soul. It’s everything I’ve known and what my family listened to every day. It’s more than a genre of music for me, it was a lifestyle.”

Following Lainey, Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce all earned five nominations each. Though he is one of the most famous faces in country music today, Chris has remained humble through all of his success.

“We keep the focus on the music, and we don’t set up any differently than when we played in rooms for 200 people than we do now for 20,000,” he told the San Diego Union-Tribune in August 2018 about his concerts. “What comes out on stage is always about what the music sounds like and creating the best environment [to hear it]. Even if we have to use screens — it’s necessary to have lights and screens in big venues — the focus always has to be on the music. That’s always central for me; that’s the only thing that exists.

The Kentucky native is usually joined for public appearances by his wife, Morgane, who is a talented country singer in her own right. The pair are parents of five children, frequent collaborators and are always bringing their best looks to country music‘s hottest red carpet events.

Keep scrolling to see what country music’s biggest stars wore to the 2022 CMAs.