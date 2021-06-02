Clint Eastwood doesn’t need to go above and beyond when it’s time for his annual birthday. This year, the film icon was happier than ever to have a “very quiet” celebration surrounded by his girlfriend, Christina Sandera, and his children, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“As far as I know, Clint had a very quiet birthday with Christina,” the insider shares with Closer following the Good, the Bad and the Ugly actor’s birthday bash on Sunday, May 31, noting “some of his kids,” including son Scott Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood and Alison Eastwood, “stopped by his home in Carmel.”

Steve Cohn/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As far as those who couldn’t pay a visit to Clint’s California estate, the star received “a lot of text messages and calls from friends and family and his other kids,” the insider explains. Because the Academy Award-winning actor has “never” been one to make a big deal about his birthday — “especially at this age” — he was just fine with keeping it low-key.

“He’d rather a nice lunch at one of his favorite places,” the source shares. “But even then, he’d rather the waiters didn’t bring out a cake.”

Clint may be in his 90s, but the Gran Torino alum is living a happy, healthy life. “Clint’s brain is on point, he joked that it’s his body that lags behind,” the insider reveals, adding he’s still staying on top of his Hollywood career.

“He’s got a couple [of] projects in the works, not dozens like he used to have,” the source explains to Closer. “But he’s directed and starring in Cry Macho, which he’s very proud of.”

Charbonneau/BEI/Shutterstock

While the Unforgiven actor has “no” plans to retire any time soon, the insider says Clint is aware he won’t be able to act forever. “He talks about slowing down,” the source dishes. “There’s only so much he could [do].”

Until then, Clint is making sure to enjoy his favorite things in life. “He’s very comfortable with his daily routine, he looks forward to a good meal, reading, getting scripts, golf,” the insider says. “But he really looks forward to another directing project, possibly acting in it too. He’s always looking for good stories to tell. He’s a storyteller. That’s always been his thing.”

When he’s not on set, though, you can catch the Dirty Harry alum spending time with his love, Christina, and his big brood. Though he’s an extremely busy man, Clint “keeps in touch with all eight of his children and their families,” a previous source told Closer in June 2020.

Considering “his kids are close” and he’s found love with Christina, he’s “taken great comfort [in being at this point] of his life,” the insider shared, adding the actor has never seemed so “happy” since he started dating the blonde beauty in 2014. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”