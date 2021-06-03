They say the third time’s the charm, but Clint Eastwood isn’t interested in walking down the aisle once again. Even though he’s been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Christina Sandera, for years now, the film icon “doesn’t” feel compelled to get married for the third time, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Clint doesn’t see any point in marrying again,” the source tells Closer following the Good, the Bad and the Ugly star’s 91st birthday on May 31. “He loves Christina, but marriage isn’t something he needs.”

Steve Cohn/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Clint may not have any plans to say “I do” to the 56-year-old blonde beauty, but that doesn’t take away from how much he cares for Christina. The Gran Torino actor has been romantically involved with his lady since 2014 after they met at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel, where Christina worked as a hostess.

Following their initial meeting, things moved quickly between the two, and by June of that year, Us Weekly reported Christina was “[living] with him in his house” in California. “Clint’s kids have all met Christina and like [her],” a source added to the outlet at the time.

Despite keeping a tight lip on their romance, Clint and Christina made their debut as a couple when they attended the Oscars together in 2015. Months after rocking the red carpet at the Academy Awards, they stepped out at an event for Clint’s Eastwood Ranch Foundation in November.

The Golden Globe-winning director and his love are still going strong, and even though they don’t flaunt their relationship, Clint is “truly happy with her,” a previous insider told Closer in May 2020. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Because the Hollywood legend “keeps in touch with all eight of his children” — Laurie, Alison, Kyle, Scott, Kimber, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan — as well as “their families,” Clint is grateful Christina gets along with his big blended brood. “He’s taken great comfort [in] that at this time of his life,” the source told Closer.

Prior to falling in love with Christina, Clint was previously married to his first wife, Maggie Johnson, from 1953 to 1984. He was also wed to his second ex-spouse, Dina Eastwood, from 1996 to 2014.

Nuptials or not, Clint and Christina are one of the sweetest couples!