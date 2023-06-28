They may both be largely successful Hollywood stars, but nothing makes Chrissy Teigen and John Legend happier than their four kids! The Lip Sync Battle host and the “All of Me” singer are over the moon about the arrival of their family’s latest addition — son Wren Alexander Stephens.

The pair announced they welcomed baby No. 4 via surrogate on June 28, 2023, in a sweet Instagram post. Seeing Wren arrive into the world was Chrissy and John’s dream come true. The news came just ​five months after the pair welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine, on January 13, 2023. ​

John and Chrissy first became parents when their eldest child, daughter Luna, arrived in 2016. Just two years later, the stars welcomed Miles into their family. Although her transition into motherhood was one of the greatest achievements of her life, Chrissy hasn’t been shy about the difficulties of suffering from postpartum depression.

“John and my doctors were my strength,” she once revealed during an appearance on Today. “I had such a good group of people that were around, and people were really watchful of me. I had really changed. It wasn’t just being tired; it was being really sad and hard on yourself and down on yourself. It wasn’t just the blues and a lot of us think it is the baby blues — you are going through different things, of course.”

Postpartum depression isn’t the only struggle Chrissy faced after becoming a mother. In January 2019, the FABLife actress opened up to Good Housekeeping about learning to accept her body after giving the ultimate gift of life.

“I’m not blind. I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight,” Chrissy shared, noting the changes her body experienced during her pregnancies was all worth it. “I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy and an amazing little girl, and I am very happy.”

The pair experienced pregnancy loss in September 2020 when Chrissy was carrying their son Jack. She opened up about the heartbreaking loss in an Instagram post with photos from the hospital.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” Chrissy penned. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So, he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

