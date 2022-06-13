Rocking swimsuits comes naturally to Chrissy Teigen, who made her Sports Illustrated debut in 2010. The beauty was named Rookie of the Year and has gone on to make several appearances in the magazine ever since. She has also shared many sultry bikini photos with her followers on Instagram after rising to fame.

Chrissy, who married John Legend in 2013, has never shied away from getting candid about her body and how it changed after having kids. The pair welcomed their daughter, Luna, in 2016. The youngest member of their family, son Miles, arrived in 2018. The Chrissy’s Court producer returned to Sports Illustrated 10 months after giving birth to her first child.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” Chrissy said during the Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017. “I haven’t shot since the baby. But of course, you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

In June 2020, Chrissy announced to her social media followers that she was undergoing surgery to have her breast implants removed. The decision to do so had been weighing on her mind for years.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she told Glamour UK in March 2020. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

She later shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories after the surgery to share more about her healing process. The Cravings author posted a photo wearing her “first two-piece in a long, long time,” in July 2020. Months later in an April 2021 interview with People, Chrissy shared details about her wellness routine and enjoying life with her family.

“I do love yoga and pilates now but the balance in it is really nice because it’s nice to be able to kill two birds by playing with my kids and getting that activity in honestly. To me that’s more fun,” she said. “John is different, he’s the kind of guy who can go to the gym at like 6, 7 in the morning every single day no matter what but me, no, I try to have fun with it.”

Keep scrolling to see Chrissy’s gorgeous bikini photos.