They grow up so fast! Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share a major milestone in her son Miles Stephens‘ life — his first steps. Her 14-month-old, whom she shares with husband John Legend, was quick to walk, and we bet the parents of two couldn’t be prouder.

“I think I just got his first real steps!” the 33-year-old wrote on the clip. Awww. Go, Miles!