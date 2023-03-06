Chase Looney became a popular cast member on Fixer to Fabulous after appearing in the 2017 pilot episode. At home, he’s a doting dad to his two kids, Lucy and Landon. Scroll below for details on his family.

Who Are Chase Looney’s 2 Kids, Lucy and Landon?

Chase appeared on Fixer to Fabulous with Dave and Jenny Marrs up until 2022. He has not announced any plans on coming back to the series in the future. Since the HGTV star last appeared on the show, he has returned to his job as a firefighter and continued home improvement projects on the side.

Courtesy of Chase Looney/Instagram

Chase shares his two children with his ex-wife, Chelsie Lamborn-DeMerritt. Chelsie went on to marry Douglas DeMerritt, and she often posts photos of their blended family gatherings on her Facebook page.

“Oh, my sweet, sweet Landon. I knew I always wanted a son and you delivered,” the business development associate captioned a series of photos of her son in September 2022. “You bring so much light and joy in our lives. You keep us laughing and have an outlook on life that’s just so refreshing. You are kind and you love everyone. I’m a lucky mom.”

As for his own social media accounts, Chase shares rare glimpses of his outings with his kids every so often. In January 2021, the carpenter posed for a photo with his daughter and penned a sentimental caption.

“COVID changed how we do a lot of things. My daughter and I have gone to the daddy-daughter dance since she was in first grade,” he wrote. “To keep the people we love safe this year, sadly there will not be a dance. But I challenge my fellow parents to try to keep things normal for our youth. This world is very confusing for them ”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over how sweet Chase’s post was. “Chelsie ordered Lucy’s dress,” the caption continued. “I’m going to grill up the nicest steaks and I am taking my baby girl to our living room for dinner and DJ Landon will spin some fun tunes for us to dance to.”

And while the construction manager admitted that there have been some adjustments since his split from Chelsie, he has enjoyed spending time with his little ones.

“​​Life is different with just the three of us,” the TV personality captioned a carousel of pictures with Lucy and Landon in January 2023. “But one thing that hasn’t changed is kids will always come first.”