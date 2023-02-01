While renovating homes in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, on Fixer to Fabulous, Dave and Jenny Marrs have gained a number of friends along the way. The HGTV design duo began their journey on the series with carpenter Chase Looney during the show’s 2017 pilot. In recent years, viewers began to notice his absence from episodes of the program. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to Chase.

What Happened to Chase Looney From ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

The first season of Dave and Jenny’s hit show began airing in October 2019. The couple had known Chase for many years prior to him joining the cast of Fixer to Fabulous. Before becoming a familiar face on HGTV, he worked as a firefighter.

“He wasn’t really given an option NOT to be with us on the show, but he graciously came along for the ride and we couldn’t imagine not having him with us,” Jenny wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Dave and Chase.

Courtesy of Chase Looney/Instagram

One week after filming the pilot episode, Chase was involved in an accident that left him with a very serious eye injury. While setting up a 4th of July firework display, a tube of fireworks exploded in his face. The Chisel and Sawdust shop owner was rushed to the hospital and underwent an eight-hour surgery before receiving devastating news.

“The following days in the hospital, I was given the news that I lost my eye. That it would have to be removed. That I might not have movement in the left side of my face and that the scarring would be permanent,” he once shared in a blog post.

Dave and Jenny were by his side throughout his recovery, visiting him in the hospital often.

“I told them, ‘I don’t think I have the face for TV anymore.’ Through tears and laughter, they reassured me I never had a face for TV anyway,” he wrote.

After his accident, Chase returned to Fixer to Fabulous wearing an eye patch. He assisted his pals on a number of home renovation projects, building custom furniture pieces and helping bring their visions to life. Per IMDb, he made his most recent appearance on the show at the start of season 4 in November 2022, raising questions about his future on HGTV.

Is Chase Looney Still on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

In March 2021, Chase went on an Instagram hiatus before announcing his return to the platform in December 2022. One month later, the construction manager took his two children on a family trip. The trip came after his former wife, Chelsie, announced in a Facebook post that she had split from the TV personality.

“​​Life is different with just the three of us,” Chase captioned a series of photos with his little ones. “But one thing that hasn’t changed is kids will always come first.”

In another January 2023 Instagram post, Chase’s caption left fans wondering if he would ever return to Fixer to Fabulous. “Flashback to a simple farm-style table I did for a little show I used to be a part of,” he wrote.

The handyman’s post prompted a response from his former costar in the comments section that explained what he has been up to lately.

“Miss you, brother!” Dave wrote. “So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon!”