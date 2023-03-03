Hard work certainly pays off! Fixer to Fabulous alum Chase Looney served as a carpenter on the HGTV series for several seasons. His impressive net worth is evidence of all of his incredible contributions to the show. Scroll below for details on how much money he has earned from the series and more.

What Is Chase Looney’s Net Worth?

Chase has an estimated net worth of $350,000, according to multiple outlets. A large portion of his fortune is thanks in part to his past work on HGTV. The construction manager first appeared alongside longtime friends Dave and Jenny Marrs during the 2017 pilot episode of their hit series, Fixer to Fabulous.

Courtesy of Chase Looney/Instagram

“He wasn’t really given an option NOT to be with us on the show, but he graciously came along for the ride and we couldn’t imagine not having him with us,” Jenny wrote on Facebook next to a photo of Dave and Chase in January 2020.

After filming the pilot episode, Chase was involved in a firework accident that resulted in him losing his eye. His friends and family, including his kids, Lucy and Landon, rallied around him as he recovered. Once Fixer to Fabulous got the green light from HGTV for its first season, the home improvement star returned to the show wearing an eye patch.

What Did Chase Looney Do Before ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

Before gaining prominence on the show, Chase worked as a firefighter, following in the footsteps of his father, Joe Looney. Joe also joined the cast to assist with builds on the Arkansas-based design series. The beloved cast member has amassed his own estimated $400,000 net worth while working with his son, several outlets reported.

Up until the spring of 2022, Chase regularly appeared on Fixer to Fabulous, building unique furniture pieces and coming up with innovative ways to spruce up homes. Although he stepped away from the show, the woodworker still has a great friendship with Dave and Jenny. In fact, Dave wished his friend well in the next chapter of his career.

“Miss you, brother!” the dad of five, who shares kids Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke with Jenny, wrote under Chase’s Instagram post in January 2023. “So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon!”

Is Chase Looney Coming Back to ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

So far, Chase has not made any official announcements about coming back to work on Fixer to Fabulous. His father still frequently appears on the show. For now, it seems like Chase is focused on his career as a firefighter while completing custom furniture projects on the side that he showcases on Instagram.