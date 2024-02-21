Music runs through Céline Dion’s son René-Charles Angélil’s veins! The eldest child of the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress and her late husband, René Angélil, has been incredibly supportive throughout her stiff person syndrome battle.

When Was Celine Dion’s Son Rene-Charles Angelil Born?

Céline and René welcomed their eldest son on January 25, 2001. She had nothing but sweet things to say after becoming a mom.

“I love being a mom — it relaxes me to read stories to him, do finger painting, play with Play-Doh. I think people have a hard time imagining I can have a normal life, but I do,” Céline told People in May 2006.

At the time, she had just extended her Las Vegas residency and was living just outside the city with her family.

“I am a full-time mom. That’s my priority. Then I go and sing a few songs at night,” she added.

René-Charles became a big brother to twins Eddy and Nelson in October 2010. Céline faced tragedy on January 14, 2016, when her husband died at age 73 following a battle with throat cancer. René-Charles delivered the eulogy at his father’s funeral.

“You left me now with enough good memories of you to share with my younger brothers,” he said. “As they grow older, without you being around, I’ll make sure to pass on what I’ve learned from you. You are a tough act to follow, but with your help, everything’s gonna be fine. Dad, I promise you here that we’re all going to live up to your standards.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who Is Rene-Charles Angelil?

Like his mom and music producer dad, René-Charles is a musician. He’s shared his music on SoundCloud as well as his Instagram page over the years. He actually kept his first few songs a secret from his mom until after their release.

“I played it to her for the first time,” the musical artist reflected during a May 2018 interview with The Gazette. “I just felt like keeping it on the low. But she loved it. She was just kind of stunned at first, because she’d never heard anything from me. It was kind of a weird conversation: ‘Ma, I’m No. 1 and No. 2 on the charts right now.’ She was like: ‘Why didn’t you tell me first?’ But she’s very supportive of my passion for this.”

Céline was nothing but supportive of her eldest child when he released an EP in January 2021.

“I’m so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Céline publicly shared that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022. At the time, she thanked her “precious children” for supporting her in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Longtime fans of Céline were stunned when the “All by Myself” singer made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys with René-Charles.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she told the crowd as her son stood close by on stage. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.”