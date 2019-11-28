Talk about a holiday gift! Celine Dion wowed the audience both out and about in NYC and at home during the Thanksgiving Day Parade by performing a new song from her latest album, Courage.

The 51-year-old had people smiling left and right as she stepped out in a gorgeous royal blue dress on a simple stage with a small band and two backup singers to sing “Imperfections” from her current No. 1 album.

This comes just months after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency after 16 years. “I am very excited and I am a little bit emotional at the same time. This is our final show in this beautiful Colosseum in Las Vegas,” the iconic singer said to a large crowd in June. “There are lots of wonderful memories, you know, but it’s kind of strange at the same time, because when they started to put it together I was here and it was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then I must have misunderstood something because I thought I was going to be here for three months or something like this, and here we are 16 years later.”

“Maybe we have saved the best for last,” she added. The Grammy winner — who was married to René Angélil from 1994 until his passing in 2016 — also mentioned her love and all he did. “I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago when René and I first shared this dream,” the hitmaker said at the time.

This isn’t the first time that Celine has gushed about her late husband — who she shares three kids with. She recently revealed how much love she still has for him. “I don’t date, I don’t have a boyfriend and, you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life,” Celine said on the November 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that will be great, because I’m still in love.”

“I mean once you’re in love so much, you know, I’ve been living all my life with René is still within me,” the entertainer added. “I see him through the eyes of my children every day.”

We certainly expect Celine’s latest album to include songs about her love.