Working it! Many fashion trends fade in Hollywood, but it seems like sheer looks are timeless. Salma Hayek, Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman and more A-listers have rocked see-through outfits on the red carpet in recent years.

In November 2022, Allison left hearts racing as she arrived at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in a bedazzled Naeem Khan gown. The ensemble was completely sheer from head to toe. The Mom alum paired her showstopping look with a black clutch purse and matching pumps.

Allison’s red carpet style has evolved so much over the years, but it wasn’t the first time she sported a sheer gown at a huge Hollywood event. At the 2000 Emmy Awards, the Massachusetts native wore a nearly identical dress in a stunning gold hue. The see-through garment glistened underneath the lights and was a perfect 10.

At the ceremony, Allison took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The West Wing. It’s an accolade she has earned multiple times in her career which has spanned more than 30 years. The film icon isn’t the only critically acclaimed actress who has shown some skin on the red carpet recently.

At the January 2023 premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Salma looked flawless in a fishnet dress that she paired with a green purse and gold jewelry. The Oscar nominee wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail and let the dress truly shine. The entirely see-through ensemble left everyone, including her costar Channing Tatum, completely speechless.

“I am no comment on this situation,” the film star told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet about Salma’s stunning getup. “I have no literal comment … The actual dress comments itself.”

The Frida actress, who shares daughter Valentina with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, has gotten accustomed to stealing the show at red carpet events with her daring looks. Salma is very grateful to all of the designers she gets to work with to make her visions come to life.

“It is so nice that I have access to the best brands in the world,” she told Vogue in January 2020. “It is so nice to have those fashion angels at my disposal who take care of me and look after me.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of celebrities over the age of 50 wearing sheer outfits.