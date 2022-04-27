Catherine Zeta-Jones Has the Best Sense of Style! See Her Stunning Bikini Photos So Far

Chicago actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has had some of the most memorable red carpet looks at the Oscars, Tonys and much more over the years. The brunette beauty has also shown fans a new side of herself on social media, posting fun dance videos, yoga poses and photos while chilling at home in her stunning bikinis.

For Catherine, fashion has always been very important. The Welsh-born star’s mom, Patricia Jones, was a seamstress and served as the inspiration behind some of her most iconic looks.

“My mom definitely inspires my style,” the Tony Award winner told Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in May 2021. “She always looks put together and takes pride in her appearance. She was also a seamstress so understands that a good fit is essential and that proper tailoring can really make an outfit.”

Catherine’s passion for fashion, beauty and homeware led her to create her own lifestyle brand called Casa Zeta-Jones. The brand is a perfect reflection of her own personal style.

“What was fun to me was to create a brand that really kind of embodies me as a woman, not Catherine Zeta-Jones walking in heels on the red carpet,” she told The New Yorker in April 2021. “Hollywood is, I know, glamor, and all that stuff. … I wanted to create what I, in my life, what I do in my world, in my time, as a mother, as a business owner, as somebody whose traveled a lot.”

The Terminal actress is a mom to son Dylan Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, whom she shares with her husband, Michael Douglas. The Wall Street actor is also a dad to son Cameron Douglas, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker. Together, Catherine and Michael have attended a plethora of Hollywood premiere and enjoyed downtime on tropical vacations.

“There’s a confidence I’ve sometimes had to put on when I walk down a red carpet,” the Traffic actress told The Sydney Morning Herald in July 2021. “I have my insecurities like every other woman. But as I’ve got older, I’ve got much more confident about the way I look.”

