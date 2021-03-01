Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Kids Make Them Smile! See the Couple’s Best Family Photos

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are all about showcasing their love in public, but you can also catch the Hollywood couple rocking the red carpet with their kids. Over the years, the Basic Instinct actor and the Mask of Zorro actress have snapped a bunch of cute photos with Cameron Douglas, Dylan Douglas and Carys Douglas.

Michael and Catherine share their younger children, Dylan and Carys, while the Kominsky Method producer is the dad of his eldest, Cameron, with his first spouse, Diandra Luker. The former couple was married from 1977 to 1995, and in December 1978, they welcomed their only child together.

Michael expanded his family after he married Catherine in 2000. The lovebirds’ son, Dylan, was born in August of that year, followed by their youngest, Carys, in April 2003.

Throughout the years, Michael and Catherine raised their blended family while juggling their careers as actors. Their kiddos often supported their parents at red carpet premieres and A-list events, and as they’ve grown up, Cameron, Dylan and Carys have paved careers of their own.

Cameron is an accomplished actor, having appeared in films like 2000’s Wonder Boys, 2003’s It Runs in the Family and 2008’s Loaded. As for Dylan, the pair’s middle child is an up-and-coming actor. Carys is also testing out her talents as a model and actress.

Considering Michael, as well as his late acting legend father Kirk Douglas, have cemented their iconic statuses in showbiz, the Emmy Award winner is thrilled that his kiddos are following in his footsteps.

“Right now, all three of my kids want to be actors — Cameron, Dylan and Carys, and my niece, Kelsey,” Michael told Entertainment Tonight in November 2018. “So that’s four of the next dynasty. Dad and I got about 120 years and about 130 movies, so it will be more.”

With Michael as their dad, there’s no doubt the Falling Down actor has the best guidance to give his kids. While chatting with ET, he revealed the most important advice he’s shared with Cameron, Dylan and Carys about entering the industry.

“Don’t do it if the only thing that’s going to make you happy is being a star,” he told the outlet. “You gotta just love acting. The odds are so tough as it is, but if you have that passion, that joy. Look [at] me — I’m in my seventies now and it’s so great.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Michael and Catherine’s best family photos with their kids!