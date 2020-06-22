Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/ Instagram

Lookin’ good, Carrie Underwood! The mom of Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, flaunted her fit figure when she took a selfie in a bikini to ring in the start of summer.

“First day of summer! Loving this swim combo!” she captioned the Instagram snap on Saturday, June 20. Carrie’s swimsuit was from her fashion line, Calia by Carrie, which also features activewear. During a 2017 interview with Billboard, the American Idol alum gushed about how great it’s been to design clothes.

“[When designing] it was like, ‘What do I want?’ because I am a normal person with just a pretty cool job, so it was fun to come in and be like, ‘I need someplace to put my phone when I run,'” she explained. “I love being able to come in and bring little touches like that. With every collection, it gets better.”

Carrie previously flaunted her impressive figure when she was getting ready to hit the pool on May 23. The “Drinking Alone” singer rocked a cute swimsuit that showed off her amazing abs. “Is it summer yet?” she adorably captioned the pic.

In May 2016, Carrie revealed how she keeps herself in such good shape. “I like squats, lunges. If I go for a jog and I meet up with a good hill, I will lunge up the hill and that will burn [my legs] out,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I feel much better now at 33 than I did when I was 20 because I take better care of myself.”

Because of her workout routine, the seven-time Grammy winner quickly got back in shape after she gave birth to son Jacob in 2019. However, she notes it was still a little bit “difficult” because she couldn’t “run as fast or as far” as she used to.

“I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago,” Carrie admitted. “I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do.”

Carrie works hard at everything she does!