Carrie Underwood is usually turning heads on the red carpet, but the country music star can look good in just about anything — including a bikini! The “Cry Pretty” songstress showed off her incredible figure in a black and white swimsuit while fishing with her husband, Mike Fisher.

Carrie, 38, was glowing as she uploaded photos of her bikini-clad body on Wednesday, July 14. The Grammy-winning star posted the pics to show off the several bass she caught, but all eyes were on her toned tummy and muscular arms. “Feeeeeeshies!” Carrie penned in the caption, adding the hashtags “catch and release,” “just sayin’ hi,” “outdoors” and “lake life.”

In the comments section of Carrie’s post, fans flooded the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer with sweet messages of praise. “Love these raw pictures! You’re beautiful!!” one user gushed, while another chimed in, “I can’t see fish … only abs!” A third echoed, “I want to die and come back to life with this body.”

It’s no surprise the American Idol alum is in one of the best shapes of her life as she’s made her health and fitness a priority. While it’s not common for Carrie to post sexy bikini snaps, the star often shows off her workouts on Instagram.

Not only is Carrie the owner of her CALIA athletic clothing brand, but she also launched fit52 with Carrie Underwood, a full-body workout app, in February 2020. Though the “Two Black Cadillacs” will regularly exercise using her app, she revealed she’s “become an expert at working out with nothing.”

“I’m great at putting things together, and thinking: ‘What do I have around me that I can use?'” Carrie explained to Shape in October 2019. Chatting with the outlet, the doting mom of two — who shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with husband Mike, 41, — revealed the reason she’s dedicated so much of her life to staying fit.

“I want to be stronger. If I feel good in my clothes, and I’m starting to see some muscles, it just makes me want to keep going,” she marveled. “I enjoy how I feel when running up a flight of stairs or picking up my kids or carrying things is easy. I like seeing muscles and feeling progress, so I’m always looking to lift more or do more reps.”

