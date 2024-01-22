It looks like Carrie Underwood’s youngest son, Jacob, might be following in his dad Mike Fisher’s hockey footsteps! The youngster had a blast playing ice hockey to celebrate his 5th birthday in a series of photos and videos shared on Carrie’s Instagram account.

“A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!!” Carrie, 40, captioned the January 21 post. “Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! #blessed #hockey #12 #HappyBirthday #DudePerfect.”

Jacob was a total pro on his ice skates, with his mom cheering him on from the sidelines as he made his way around the ice.

Days prior to the little one’s special day, Carrie snapped a photo in her Instagram Stories of Jacob peering out the window after a fresh snowfall. She simply captioned the picture with snowflake emojis and heart emojis.

Since announcing Jacob’s birth in January 2019, the proud mom has shared a few rare glimpses of her adorable son on social media and gushed about watching him grow up.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” she wrote on Instagram after giving birth to him. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram

The American Idol winner and the retired NHL star, who got married in 2010, are also parents to son Isaiah, 7. Carrie previously shared that her eldest son was slowly realizing that his mom is famous.

“I feel like Isaiah, who’s 7-and-a-half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she said during an October 2022 appearance on Today. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

At the time, the “Before He Cheats” singer revealed that her sons were going to join her on certain tour dates when they were not in school.

“They’ll be out to visit,” she added. “This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”