What Is the Secret to Carrie Underwood’s Toned Legs? Inside Her Fitness and Workout Routine

Fitness queen! Carrie Underwood’s love for working out has grown so much over the years. She ended up launching her own athletic brand which she’s extremely passionate about. The American Idol winner has been regularly sharing glimpses of her fitness routine with her loyal fans and revealed the secrets to her gorgeous appearance.

In March 2020, Carrie launched her fitness app called fit52, a holistic wellness platform with all the tools necessary to spice up your workouts.

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” she said in a statement at the time. “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out.”

The launch of the app came five years after the “Blown Away” singer released her own collection of athleisure called Calia. She announced she was leaving the athletic clothing brand in November 2021, shocking her longtime fans.

“I am so proud of everything we’ve created and built and look forward to seeing where Calia goes from here!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m excited about all the future has to bring!”

Still, Carrie is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle in between her busy music career and being a mom to her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, whom she shares with her husband, Mike Fisher. The doting mom admitted that her workout routine has definitely changed since rising to fame on American Idol at age 22.

“I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be,” the songstress told People in January 2023. “And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity.”

Carrie became a spokesperson for BODYARMOR, an all-natural sports drink that helps keep her hydrated after her workouts.

“It really is playing the long game, right?” she said of her fitness regimen. “I’ve worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn’t the results that I wanted. I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it’s balance. It is overall taking care of yourself.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer has been flaunting her bikini body and showing off her toned legs in photos posted to her Instagram account. After her April 2023 appearance at the CMT Music Awards in a bedazzled silver pair of shorts and matching blazer, fans were eager to know Carrie’s exact workout routine to maintain her gorgeous look.

