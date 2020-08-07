As a mom, Candace Cameron Bure has a lot to teach her kids. However, the Fuller House star says she actually learns “more lessons” from her eldest daughter, Natasha, especially when it comes to posing for photos and sharing them on social media.

“She’s so fun. Her YouTube is so adorable! Her Instagram is adorable and you know, she’s got all kinds of things going on … so I think I take more lessons from her,” the 44-year-old beauty exclusively shares with Closer Weekly. “She gives me photo inspiration.”

Considering the 21-year-old aspiring actress is quite popular on social media, Candace says Natasha is always there to lend some tips and tricks.

“I’m always asking her like, ‘Natasha, how should I pose for this photo?'” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress explains. “She’s always giving me advice like, ‘Mom you have to know your angles better. Mom, you really need your light like this. You should put your camera in this position.’ So she knows that kind of stuff better than I do. We’re actually a really good team.”

Candace may be all ears when she’s talking with Natasha, but the doting mom — who also shares sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18, with husband Valeri Bure — notes she’ll only offer her daughter advice if she “asks for it.”

“You know, otherwise, she won’t listen to me if I give her unsolicited advice,” Candace jokingly adds. “But she does, she asks for it once in a while and I mean, I always am there. She knows I’m there to help her navigate her career in the industry, but she’s doing such a great job. I’m so proud of her!”

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Natasha may have one of Hollywood’s most beloved sitcom stars as her mom, but Candace reveals her little girl is focused on paving a career all by herself. In fact, the Switched for Christmas star isn’t sure if the two will ever team up on a future project.

“She prefers doing her own thing, although she was on an episode in this past season [of Fuller House],” she dishes. “And then we did do a Hallmark movie together a few years ago. But yeah, [Natasha is] really forging her own career and you know, prefers to keep an arm’s length distance from mom’s career so she can say that she’s been successful in her own right.”

Whether or not Natasha follows in her mom’s famous footsteps, Candace couldn’t be more proud to watch her kiddos chase their goals. In a previous interview with Closer, the Growing Pains actress gushed over the opportunity to work with her mini-me on Fuller House.

“As a mother, it was another dream come true,” she marveled in November 2019. “She’s my baby and we’re so close. It’s just a dream to be with my kids all the time, so to be able to work with them and share with them in the craft and the art is even more exciting and fun.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper