Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Dance Moves With Kids Maksim and Lev in Funny Video

Family dance party! Candace Cameron Bure showed just how much fun she’s having with her kids at home when she shared a video of her and her two sons — Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18 — pretending to be DJs.

“How’s your Wednesday night?” the Fuller House star captioned the cute clip on Instagram on Thursday, June 25. While Candace, 44, pretended to spin records on her kitchen tabletop, Lev and Maksim acted as her backup dancers and showed off their moves alongside their mom. “Wow you’re really putting the DJ in DJ Tanner,” one person teased in the comments section.

Instagram

Candace shares her sons and her 21-year-old daughter, Natasha, with her husband, Valeri Bure. The family of five has been quarantining together amid the coronavirus outbreak and Candace said she feels “blessed” to have them around. “We’re doing really great. I’m very thankful that I have my family,” the Full House alum gushed to Closer on May 12. “We’ve just been enjoying time together — cooking meals and playing lots of board games and watching Netflix.”

However, Candace admits her kids aren’t interested in watching any of her movies at home, including her new film Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek. “It’s like banned in my house,” she joked. “None of my family ever wants to watch me on television! I think because they see my face every day … they’re like, ‘Mom, we don’t want to watch you on TV too.’”

Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

To try and keep them busy, Candace has created a “schedule” for her family to stick to. It involves waking up early, taking a shower and getting a head start on their day. So far, everything’s been going “fine,” but Candace admits she’s a little worried for her friends and family members who are quarantining by themselves.

“It’s harder for people depending on where they live and if they’re alone and what’s available to them,” she explained. If anything, Candace can always show them how to have a dance party with their loved ones when they meet back up.