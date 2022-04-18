Brooke Shields and Husband Chris Henchy Have the Sweetest Love Story! Photos of the Couple Over the Years

Love is the answer! Brooke Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, have the sweetest love story that led them to walk down the aisle in 2001. Together, the pair have two beautiful daughters, Rowan and Grier. Over the years, the couple walked many red carpets and have shown their appreciation for each other on social media.

In her 2005 book, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, Brooke detailed how she met her husband on the Warner Bros. lot in 1999. Chris, a film and television writer, found the New York native’s dog wandering around the lot. Brooke, who was shooting Suddenly Susan at the time, felt instantly connected to Chris once he brought her dog back.

Brooke had previously been married to tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. She and Chris began dating shortly after they met. The pair got engaged during a vacation to Mexico in 2000. The couple got married the following year. In 2003, they welcomed their eldest daughter, Rowan. Their youngest daughter, Grier, was born in 2006.

After more than two decades of being together, Brooke and Chris are stronger than ever. Back in May 2009, the Endless Love actress revealed a sweet moment she shared with her hubby at home, proof that their love is one of a kind.

“We really have to have date night,” she said in an interview with NBC. “The other morning, we had an hour. And instead of getting involved as we do with our emails and the calendar, I was like, ‘Please, let’s just go have coffee out on the porch.’ He got the paper, and we went and sat out, and he had his glasses. I said, ‘Look at us, Grandpa!’ It maybe lasted 45 minutes before life came back at us.”

There are so many qualities that Brooke admires about her hardworking hubby. The Princeton University alum gushed about Chris during a December 2009 interview with Good Housekeeping.

“He’s extremely patient and ridiculously funny,” she said. “And he has the ability to approach situations head-on and not let things fester. He gives me an incredible amount of freedom, and yet, he knows just where to draw the line.”



