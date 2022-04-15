Brooke Shields Loves Spending Time at the Beach With Her Family! See Her Stunning Bikini Photos

For more than 40 years, Brooke Shields has graced the covers of fashion magazines, starred in blockbuster films and television shows and started her own business. The Suddenly Susan actress is known for her effortlessly beautiful looks and loves posting photos in stylish bikinis while she spends time out on the water.

Brooke is all about embracing her body and opened up about why she enjoys getting older in an April 2019 interview with People.

“I would not go back to 25,” she said. “It was great, but I am so much more relaxed now and in my own life and in my own skin and in my own happiness. I feel good about all the elements and areas of my life now.”

In June 2021, the Law & Order alum posed for photos on the beach with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier, whom she shares with her husband, Chris Henchy. The trio wore matching gingham swimsuits as they snapped adorable pics together. The mom of two is very close to her daughters, who are her mini-mes.

Brooke’s youngest daughter has also been following in her footsteps, appearing alongside her in several modeling shots. The mother-daughter duo posed together for the Victoria’s Secret’s Intergenerational Mother’s Day campaign in April 2022. Sharing the moment with her daughter was very special for Brooke, who has always gushed about her kids’ biggest achievements with her fans on social media.

“It was very emotional, and it was as if I was watching my baby girl grow up right in front of my eyes,” the New York native told InStyle at the time. “It was truly a proud moment to be able to model alongside my daughter for such a meaningful campaign. To be amongst such dynamic women with such beautiful mother-daughter narratives is so indicative of Victoria’s Secret’s dedication to celebrating all women.”

On top of being a doting mom, the Jane the Virgin star founded her own wellness brand called Beginning Is Now in 2021. The company’s official website is full of yoga videos, body-positive blogs, inspirational quotes and beautiful pictures of Brooke with the ones who mean the most to her.

