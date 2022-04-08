Brooke Shields and Her Daughter Have Matching Tattoos! 5 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About the Actress

It didn’t take long for Brooke Shields to skyrocket to fame as a superstar actress and model in the ‘70s. The Blue Lagoon star has gone on to become a successful Hollywood icon, businesswoman and her favorite role of all, mom of two.

Brooke, born in 1965, was mentored by her mom, Teri Shields, growing up, as she was also a model and actress. The New York native began modeling as a baby, appearing in a commercial for Ivory soap at 11 months old. Soon after, she emerged as one of the most talked-about stars in Hollywood, thanks to her tremendous talent and professionalism.

In 1978, she starred in the film Pretty Baby, the first of many memorable film roles in the early days of her career. Two years later, Brooke became Vogue’s youngest cover star at the age of 14. She also became the face of Calvin Klein, appearing in television ads and print campaigns for the brand through the ’80s.

After her famous guest role on Friends in 1996, the brunette beauty snagged the starring role in Suddenly Susan. She led the sitcom until its cancellation in 2000. The Golden Globe nominee has also taken her talents to Broadway, performing in Grease, Chicago, Cabaret, Wonderful Town and The Addams Family. Singing, dancing and performing has always been her passion.

In her personal life, Brooke married tennis player Andre Agassi in 1997. The pair were married for two years before calling it quits on their relationship. She met screenwriter Chris Henchy in 1999 on the Warner Bros. lot. The couple got married in 2001 and became parents two years later when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy.

The couple became parents once more in 2006 when their youngest daughter, Grier Hammond Henchy, was born. Since then, the proud parents have shared some of their children’s biggest milestones with their fans, including dropping their eldest off at college in August 2021.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you,” she captioned a photo with Rowan on Instagram. “This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”

Keep scrolling to learn five surprising facts about Brooke.