From starring on Broadway stages to spending time with her family, New York City has always been one of Brooke Shields’ favorite places. The Suddenly Susan alum found the home of her dreams in the West Village. She and her husband, Chris Henchy, have created so many memories with their two daughters, Rowan and Grier, in the 20th-century abode.

The couple purchased the Greek Revival building in 2008, despite the fact that it had been converted into eight apartment units a few years earlier. The Endless Love star had high hopes that they could turn the property into the perfect family home after some renovations.

“It had been broken up and was really destroyed, but it was as if I could see the whole thing in the future,” Brooke told The New York Times in November 2022. “I called my husband, who was in L.A. — this was before you could do full videos on your phone — and I said, ‘I know you’re not here to see it, but I just have this crazy feeling.’”

When it came to the inspiration behind the home renovation, the New York native wanted the decor to transport guests to London. She recruited British designer David Flint Wood and the Brooklyn design firm MADE to help bring her whimsical vision to life. “Our shared ideal was the sort of confident old house that has been lived in for generations,” David told Architectural Digest in July 2017 about the overall aesthetic of the home.

Throughout the estate, Brooke and Chris put their wide selection of antiques and vintage finds on display. In between a heart-shaped Keith Haring painting, portraits of Rowan and Grier and eye-catching orange kitchen chairs, there’s no shortage of unique design elements throughout the space.

“I grew up saving things, and then by the time I wanted to wear something, it was either out of style or didn’t fit,” Brooke reflected. “So now my attitude is, ‘What am I waiting for?’”

The Jane the Virgin actress has fun decorating the pad for the holidays each year. In December 2022, she was photographed with her family picking out a Christmas tree in the Big Apple. After bringing the tree home, Brooke shared a photo of it decked out in the living room with white and gold ornaments and lights. “Let the festivities commence,” the model captioned a selfie in front of her stunning holiday decor.

Keep scrolling to see inside Brooke’s New York City townhouse.